Flair Writing Industries IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Peer Comparison: Motilal Oswal

Flair Writing Industries Ltd.'s issue opened for subscription on November 22 and the issue will be closed on Nov 24. The company has set a price band in the range of Rs 288 to Rs 304 per equity share. The minimum order quantity is 49 shares and in multiple thereof.

The Rs 5.9 billion IPO consists of fresh issue of 9.6 milllion shares and offer for sale of 9.9 million shares by promoters. The funds raised will be utilised for capital expenditure, debt repayment and funding of working capital requirement. The market cap post listing would stand at Rs 32 billion.