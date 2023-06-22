Five-Star Business Finance - ICICI Securities Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy' Rating

We initiate coverage on Five Star Business Finance Ltd. with a 'Buy' rating and target price of Rs 765, valuing the stock at four times September-24E book value per share.

Stock is currently trading at 3.1 times FY25 BVPS, at par with Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. and Home First Finance Company Ltd., FY25E PBV multiple at 3.1 times.

Considering better return and growth outlook, we believe Five Star would command premium over peers.

Key risks: Deceleration in AUM growth, and stress unfolding higher than anticipated.