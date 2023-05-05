BQPrimeResearch ReportsFirstsource Solutions Q4 Review — Modest Growth Guidance, That Too Back-Ended, OPM Improving: Dolat Capital
Firstsource Solutions Q4 Review — Modest Growth Guidance, That Too Back-Ended, OPM Improving: Dolat Capital

Mortgage to settle down hereon; other verticals picking pace.

05 May 2023, 5:14 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Staff working on laptops. (Photo: Marvin Meyer/ Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Staff working on laptops. (Photo: Marvin Meyer/ Source: Unsplash
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Dolat Capital Report

Firstsource Solutions Ltd. reported growth of 3.8% QoQ in $ terms (our estimate: 2.2%) and 2.5% QoQ in constant currency led by growth in U.S. communication, media and technology, collections and diverse business (56% of Incremental revenue).

Operating profit margin rose by 220 basis points QoQ at 11.6% (our estimate: 11.4%), led by conscious reduction in costs (headcount down 2.6% QoQ, 13% YoY). Operating profit margin improved across segments.  Guided for 2-5% growth in revenues in CC terms with OPM of 11%-12%.

Firstsource Solutions' growth guidance is led by improved prospects for collections business and expected revival in provider business as U.S. has finally declared end of public health emergency effective May 11, which would drive eligibility services volumes apart from continued momentum in CMT (U.S.), banking, financial services in UK etc.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Dolat Capital Firstsource Solutions Q4FY23 Result Update.pdf
