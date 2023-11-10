Firstsource Q2 Results Review - No Respite From Weak Macro; Led To Downward Guidance Revision: Dolat Capital

Firstsource Solutions Ltd. reported revenues at $186 million (our estimate: $187 million), flat on QoQ basis in cash credit terms. Banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare reported flat/1.4% growth, while chartered market technician was down 1.5% QoQ.

Operating profit margin was down 109 basis points QoQ to 10.6% (our estimate: 11.7%) due to certain one-time cost related to leadership transition and sustained investments.

Firstsource lowered its constant currency revenue growth guidance to 0%-2% (from 2%-5%) and operating margins to 11-11.5% (from 11%-12%) due to weak macro.

Miss on results, cut in guidance, suggests that near-term concerns continue to weigh on performance. We now assign 'Reduce' (from 'Accumulate') rating on the stock with target price of Rs 160 valued at 16 times of FY26E earning per share.