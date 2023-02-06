Finolex Industries Q3 FY23 Results Review - Sales Volume Improved After Subdued H1 FY23: IDBI Capital
Substantial improvement in performance on account of robust growth in sales volumes for both PVC resin, pipes –fittings.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Finolex Industries Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 result was in-line with our estimate on all key parameters. Substantial improvement in performance on account of robust growth in sales volumes for both PVC resin and pipes –fittings segment aided the quarterly performance.
PVC prices are showing improvement which will benefit improvement in operating margin in upcoming quarters. Net sales increased by 11.9% YoY to Rs 11.2 billion, while Ebitda came in at Rs 0.9 billion.
Finolex Industries reported adjusted net profit of Rs 0.7 billion, down by 55.2% over Q3 FY22. We believe healthy demand and softness in raw material prices bodes well for overall earnings of the company.
After a sharp increase in stock price recently, potential upside is capped from current level.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Apollo Pipes Q3 Review - Higher Value Added Product’s Contribution To Improve Profitability: Yes Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.