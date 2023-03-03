Finolex Industries - Expect Margin Tailwinds From Q4 FY23: ICICI Securities
PVC pipe demand trend to remain healthy.
ICICI Securities Report
We recently interacted with the management of Finolex Industries Ltd. and following are the key takeaways:
Demand from agriculture pipes is yet to pick-up in Q4 FY23 post strong demand seen in Dec-22 (partly due to dealer restocking as pvc prices started to increase post a sharp decline). It is hopeful of better demand scenario in March as the busy season for agriculture has started (Feb-May) and pvc prices remain attractive post the steep correction of ~34% year-to-date.
Plumbing demand continues to remain steady as uptick in housing market sustains.
Profitability should normalise in pipe segment as pvc prices have stabilised in end Dec-22, thus, resulting in no inventory losses.
In pvc resin segment, too, margins should improve QoQ as high cost inventory was mostly consumed in Q3 FY23.
We believe Finolex Industries has near-term demand tailwinds as demand from agriculture segment (which accounts for ~60-65% of revenues) sees traction due to lower pvc prices and also margins are expected to normalise as pvc resin prices have stabilised.
