Finolex Industries - Agri-Pipe Volume, PVC-EDC Drives Profitability: Prabhudas Lilladher

Finolex Industries will continue to focus on maintaining its leadership position in agriculture pipe market.
We remain positive on Finolex Industires Ltd.’s volume growth and healthy margin with polyvinyl chloride-ethylene dichloride spread for near term, post our recent management meeting.
Finolex Industries will continue to focus on maintaining its leadership position in agriculture pipe market and Q4/Q1 being seasonally strong quarters for agri-pipe volumes will benefit the company, in our view.
Also, higher PVC-EDC spread (in range of $600-650/ million tonne) will help in maintaining Ebitda margin between 16-17%.
We expect sales/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 7.7%/31.9%/25.6% over FY23-25E.
