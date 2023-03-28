Finolex Industries - Agri-Pipe Volume, PVC-EDC Drives Profitability: Prabhudas Lilladher

We remain positive on Finolex Industires Ltd.’s volume growth and healthy margin with polyvinyl chloride-ethylene dichloride spread for near term, post our recent management meeting.

Finolex Industries will continue to focus on maintaining its leadership position in agriculture pipe market and Q4/Q1 being seasonally strong quarters for agri-pipe volumes will benefit the company, in our view.

Also, higher PVC-EDC spread (in range of $600-650/ million tonne) will help in maintaining Ebitda margin between 16-17%.

We expect sales/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 7.7%/31.9%/25.6% over FY23-25E.