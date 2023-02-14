Finolex Cables - Strong Q3; Margin Trajectory Key Monitorable: Systematix
Revival in the real estate sector seems sustainable, after years of weakness, factoring in rise in affordability.
Systematix Research Report
Finolex Cables Ltd.’s strong Q3 (revenue up 18% YoY and 5% QoQ, profit after tax up 8% YoY and 179% QoQ) was driven by wires (revenue up 15%/ 8% YoY/ QoQ on a 24% YoY volume growth, Ebit margin up 397 basis points QoQ at 13.9%).
Revival in the real estate sector seems sustainable, after years of weakness, factoring in rise in affordability. Revival in communication cables (revenue up 60% YoY) was driven by optic fiber cables; we expect the momentum to sustain, given government’s thrust on digitisation and 5G rollout.
Its low Ebit margin (2.4%, 2.2% in nine months) remains a concern, amid intense competition and volatile raw material prices. Decent profitability in fast moving electrical goods is taking long to fructify, given Finolex Cables’ slow ramp up.
Post strong Q3, we raised earnings for FY23E/FY24E/FY25E by 24%/3%/5%, respectively, on better-thanexpected growth/margins.
