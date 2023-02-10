Fine Organics Q3 Results Review - Performance Declines As Global Disruptions Ease: Motilal Oswal

Fine Organics Industries Ltd. reported marginally lower-than-estimated results, with Ebitda at Rs 1.7 billion (our estimate of Rs 1.9 billion) and Ebitdam at 23.3% (down 250 bps QoQ) in Q3 FY23. Gross margin stood at 35.1% (down 310 bps QoQ). This was due to the ease in global disruptions and in line with management commentary as well for the past couple of quarters.

All the plants (except the one in Patalganga) are currently running at optimum capacity and the management expects full capacity utilization by end-Mar-23 for all including the Patalganga plant.

Fine Organics' customers are also expanding their capacities, and therefore, the management foresees huge opportunities in the existing product portfolio and it plans to set up a new plant by Mar-24. However, no announcements have been made till now.

Fine Organics has set up a joint venture in Thailand with production expected to start by end-FY23.

The company would have the advantage of easier access to its main raw material, with Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand being the major (88% share) producers of palm oil globally. Phase-II of capacity expansion is to take some months from the date of the start of production in Phase-I.