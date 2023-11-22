Fine Organic - Weak Demand In Eurcamide To Cloud Earnings: Prabhudas Lilladher
Erucamide demand expected to be weak.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Fine Organic Industries Ltd. reported a phenomenal ~69% YoY topline growth (average each quarter) from Q4 FY21 to Q3 FY23, post which revenue growth declined to 16% in Q4 FY23 and then registered de-growth of 29%/43% YoY in Q1 FY24 / Q2 FY24.
We understand that de-growth is primarily due to weakness in demand of erucamide, the main product of Fine Organic and will likely continue for a while.
We do not change our estimates due to lack of any capacity additions and lackluster demand of key products. We expect return on invested capital, at 40-45% over FY24-26E.
The stock is trading at 31 times FY24 earning per share and 22 times FY24 enterprise value/Ebitda. We reiterate our ‘Hold’ rating with target price of Rs 4252 (unchanged) valuing it at 30 times FY26 EPS of Rs 141.
Any development in land acquisition or any inorganic expansion will be key risks to our call.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.