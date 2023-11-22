Fine Organic - Weak Demand In Eurcamide To Cloud Earnings: Prabhudas Lilladher

Fine Organic Industries Ltd. reported a phenomenal ~69% YoY topline growth (average each quarter) from Q4 FY21 to Q3 FY23, post which revenue growth declined to 16% in Q4 FY23 and then registered de-growth of 29%/43% YoY in Q1 FY24 / Q2 FY24.

We understand that de-growth is primarily due to weakness in demand of erucamide, the main product of Fine Organic and will likely continue for a while.

We do not change our estimates due to lack of any capacity additions and lackluster demand of key products. We expect return on invested capital, at 40-45% over FY24-26E.