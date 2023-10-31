Fine Organic Q2 Results Review - The Promised ‘Land’ Still Far Away: Motilal Oswal
In-line Ebitda, marginal profit after tax miss due to higher depreciation
Motilal Oswal Report
The long-term prospects remain robust as Fine Organic Industries Ltd. is in the Oleochemical space. The company has primarily been driven by research and development innovations over the years.
However, we believe that the performance would be hit in the near to medium term due to:
non-availability of land for further expansion as of now,
plants running at optimum utilisation with no further scope of debottlenecking,
longer-than-expected time being taken for setting up incremental capacities and a delay in start-up of the Thailand joint venture.
The stock has corrected 28% in the past one year and has underperformed the Nifty50/ Sensex indices by 37%/ 35%. We estimate a revenue/ Ebitda/ profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 5%/7%/9% over FY23-25 with margin hovering around its long-term average of 20% by FY25 (which the management has already been guiding for long enough now).
Fine Organic is currently trading at ~43 times FY25E earnings per share and ~30 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda.
The stock is at ~37 times one-year forward price/earning, which is expensive to say the least for a company which is going to post earnings decline for the next two years (-39% in FY24E and -9% in FY25E).
We downgrade the stock to 'Sell'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
