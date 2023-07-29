Fine Organic Q1 Results Review - Update On Expansion Could Be The Key Trigger: Nirmal Bang

Outlook and Valuation:

While capacity constraints remain a key issue from next two years’ perspective, we continue to remain positive on the long-term prospects of Fine Organic.

There is a long runway for growth in Oleochemicals and most importantly, Fine Organic has the technical and executional capabilities to participate in the overall industry growth by focusing on customer centric value added products.

We maintain 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 5,300, valued at 35 times implied price-to-equity on June-25E earnings per share. Our implied target PE multiple is based on discounted cash flow (weighted average cost of capital 12% and terminal growth rate 6%).