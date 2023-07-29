Fine Organic Q1 Results Review - Update On Expansion Could Be The Key Trigger: Nirmal Bang
Capacity commissioning of the Thailand JV is getting delayed further due to operational reasons, management has guided for Sep-23.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
Fine Organic Industries Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 Ebitda moderation on YoY/QoQ basis was on account of expiration of old contracts with premium pricing, as indicated by the management earlier.
While domestic demand is holding up, USA and Europe markets are witnessing a slowdown. Capacity constraints leave limited room for volume growth in the next two years.
Update on organic and inorganic expansion should be the key trigger for the stock.
Outlook and Valuation:
While capacity constraints remain a key issue from next two years’ perspective, we continue to remain positive on the long-term prospects of Fine Organic.
There is a long runway for growth in Oleochemicals and most importantly, Fine Organic has the technical and executional capabilities to participate in the overall industry growth by focusing on customer centric value added products.
We maintain 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 5,300, valued at 35 times implied price-to-equity on June-25E earnings per share. Our implied target PE multiple is based on discounted cash flow (weighted average cost of capital 12% and terminal growth rate 6%).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
