Fine Organic Q1 Results Review - Short-Term Headwinds To Play Spoilsport: Motilal Oswal
Inline Ebitda and profit after tax, margin expands sequentially.
Motilal Oswal Report
Fine Organic Industries Ltd. has consistently improved its food emulsifiers through ongoing research and development and process integration, leading to heightened demand, especially during the pandemic.
The company's growth is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for healthier products and changing consumer preferences toward processed and conveniently packaged foods.
Fine Organic has entered the green surfactants market, focusing on the home and personal care industry. This segment is projected to grow steadily and contribute to the company's overall growth in the oleochemicals sector.
Fine Organic's current valuation is at 37 times FY25E earnings per share and 25 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda.
Our target price of Rs 4,280 is based on 35 times FY25E EPS. Given the expensive valuations, we maintain a 'Neutral' rating on the stock.
