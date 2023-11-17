Financials Sector Check - RBI Increases Risk Weight On Consumer Loans: Motilal Oswal
CET-1 to get impacted by 30-85 bp; retail growth momentum may moderate
Motilal Oswal Report
The Reserve Bank of India has increased risk weight on credit card/personal loan/consumer durable loans by 25% across banks and non-banking financial companies, while segments like housing, vehicle, education, gold loans and micro finance will continue to attract the same risk weight.
The revised risk-weights will be applicable to both new and outstanding loans and will impact capital ratios of underlying banks and NBFCs.
While the measure is prudential in nature, it will impact the capital ratios of lenders and compel them to increase interest rates on such products to mitigate the impact on return on equity.
