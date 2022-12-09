Financials - Rates Transmission Gathers Pace; Margin Bias Positive In The Near Term: Motilal Oswal

Lending rates for banks have been constantly increasing over the past few months, in tandem with the rise in the repo rate. However, the increase in deposit rates has been at a much slower pace.

As the competitive intensity to garner deposits has started to intensify, we expect deposit rates to increase, thus driving an increase in funding costs.

High liquidity cover ratio and a healthy current account and savings account mix can lead to a calibrated increase in deposit rates, given the ample liquidity.

Banks with a higher mix of floating-rate book stands to benefit from continued monetary tightening as the Reserve Bank of India further raised the repo rate by 35 bps on Dec, 07, 2022 and maintains its withdrawal of accommodative stance to keep inflation under check (unchanged).

It marginally lowered its FY23 growth projection to 6.8% from 7% earlier. We expect a 25 bps hike in Feb-23 and the terminal policy repo rate to be ~6.5%. We expect net interest margin to improve in the short term, while remaining watchful of margin over FY24.