Film Exhibition Q2 Results Preview - Biggest Quarter Thus Far In Indian Multiplex History: Nirmal Bang

Key Points

Content finally hit the sweet spot across languages in Q2 FY24. In Hindi we had blockbusters in Jawan’ and ‘Gadar 2’ which clocked ~Rs 5 billion plus each in domestic gross box office revenue. Followed by ‘OMG2’, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ and ‘Dreamgirl 2’ all of which crossed ~Rs 1 billion.

From Hollywood, ‘Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ delivered close to Rs 1 billion and from regional languages, we had a blockbuster in ‘Jailer’ with ~Rs 3 billion plus.

We believe Q2 FY24 will be the best quarter thus far in terms of revenue and Ebitda in the Indian multiplex industry due to highest footfall ever and robust operating metrics.