Ferrous, Non-Ferrous Metals Check - Weak Global Sentiments Weigh On Base Metals: IDBI Capital
The spreads for steel companies have bottomed out in Q2 FY23 in our view.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Indian steel prices remained flat in the month of February as weak sentiment persisted globally (led by higher than expected inflation in the U.S. and hawkish stance of Federal Reserve).
Chinese steel prices increased by 5% on month-on-month basis. Coking coal prices increased marginally by 1% month-on-month to $310/tonne in February.
During January, global steel production increased by 3% month-on-month to 145 million tonnes and Chinese steel production increased by 2% month-on-month to 80 million tonnes. Also, Indian crude steel output increased by 3% to 11 million tonnes.
The spreads for steel companies have bottomed out in Q2 FY23 in our view.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.