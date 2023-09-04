Ferrous, Non-Ferrous Metals Check - Raw Material Prices Shoot Up Amid Flattish Steel Prices: IDBI Capital
We expect steel companies’ operating profit growth to remain muted in FY24.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
During August 2023, steel prices in India remained flat month-on-month and YoY to Rs 56,600/tonne although Chinese steel prices decreased 6% month-on-month and 9% YoY to $550/tonne.
However, raw material prices increased sharply in Aug-23. Coking coal prices increased by 14% to $232/tonne; it is expected that coking coal prices will stay firm between $230-250/tonne FOB Australia in H2 CY23.
Domestic iron ore prices increased 14% month-on-month to Rs 7,400/tonne.
In July-23, Indian steel production increased by 3% month-on-month to 11.5 million tonne while Chinese steel and global steel production remained flat month-on-month to 91 million tonne and 159 million tonne.
During April-July, China was the second-biggest steel exporter to India, selling 0.6 million metric tons, up 62% YoY. Overall, Chinese exports of steel to the world remained high at 7.5 million tonnes in June 2023 (+12% YoY).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.