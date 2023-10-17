Federal Bank Q2 Review - Heathy Quarter With Strong Loan, Fee Growth; NIM Uptick Limited: ICICI Securities
Net interest margin improvement, however, limited to 1–2 basis points QoQ.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Federal Bank Ltd. reported a healthy set of Q2 FY24 numbers with strong loan/core fee growth and strong asset quality, though broadly stable net interest margin QoQ was bit softer.
Despite strong deposits franchise, Federal’s NIM performance in the current cycle has been relatively soft, which seems partly due to the bank’s pursuit for growth and pressure on the share of current account and savings account plus granular deposits.
Federal Bank has relatively better digital capabilities, and post the recent capital raise appears poised to sustain above industry credit growth.
We raise our growth forecast and estimate the bank to deliver 18%/16% YoY growth for FY24/25.
We expect the bank to report steady ~1.2% return on assets for FY24–25E with strong fee income broadly offsetting marginal decline in NIM.
Maintain 'Buy' with a target price revised to Rs 175 (earlier Rs 155), valuing the stock at ~1.3 times FY25E adjusted book value (~1.2 times earlier).
Key risks: Inability to manage growth/NIMs due to competition.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Federal Bank Q2 Results Review - Net Interest Margins Decline Arrested; RoA Guidance Maintained: IDBI Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.