Federal Bank Q2 Review - Heathy Quarter With Strong Loan, Fee Growth; NIM Uptick Limited: ICICI Securities

Federal Bank Ltd. reported a healthy set of Q2 FY24 numbers with strong loan/core fee growth and strong asset quality, though broadly stable net interest margin QoQ was bit softer.

Despite strong deposits franchise, Federal’s NIM performance in the current cycle has been relatively soft, which seems partly due to the bank’s pursuit for growth and pressure on the share of current account and savings account plus granular deposits.

Federal Bank has relatively better digital capabilities, and post the recent capital raise appears poised to sustain above industry credit growth.

We raise our growth forecast and estimate the bank to deliver 18%/16% YoY growth for FY24/25.

We expect the bank to report steady ~1.2% return on assets for FY24–25E with strong fee income broadly offsetting marginal decline in NIM.

Maintain 'Buy' with a target price revised to Rs 175 (earlier Rs 155), valuing the stock at ~1.3 times FY25E adjusted book value (~1.2 times earlier).

Key risks: Inability to manage growth/NIMs due to competition.