Federal Bank Q2 Results Review - PPoP Inline; Lower Provisions Drive Earnings Beat: Motilal Oswal

Federal Bank Ltd. reported a healthy quarter, with a 14% beat on profitability, driven by lower provisions and healthy ‘other income’. While net interest income stood in line, net interest margins marginally improved 1 basis points QoQ to 3.16%.

Advances growth was healthy at 21% YoY/5% QoQ, led by healthy growth in retail and commercial banking. Deposits growth remained healthy at 23% YoY/4.7% QoQ, aided by healthy traction in term deposits. Thus, current account and savings account ratio moderated to 31.2%. 

Slippages stood at Rs 3.7 billion, led by lower slippages in retail and agri, which resulted in a decline in gross non-performing asset/ne non-performing asset ratio to 2.3%/0.6%. Restructured book declined ~14 bp QoQ to 1.3%.

Federal Bank reported healthy return on asset/return on equity of 1.4%/15.7% in Q2 FY24. We fine-tune our estimates and estimate Federal Bank to deliver RoA/RoE of 1.3%/14.9% in FY25.

We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock.