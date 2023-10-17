Federal Bank Q2 Results Review - Net Interest Margins Decline Arrested; RoA Guidance Maintained: IDBI Capital

Federal Bank Ltd.'s net interest margins improved a bit (up 1 basis point QoQ) versus decline in Q1 FY24 backed by equity raise during the quarter.

Credit growth remain strong; stood at 20% YoY (21% YoY Q1 FY24) backed by strong growth across the segments. Management guided for 18-20% credit growth for FY24.

Asset quality improved with gross non-performing asset at 2.26% versus 2.38% QoQ. Deposits growth steadily improved to 23% YoY versus 21% YoY (Q1 FY24).

Net interest income grew by 7% QoQ; operating profit grew slowly by 2% QoQ led by higher operating expenses (up 8% QoQ).

Provisions declined by 84% QoQ leading to rise in profitability (up 35% QoQ); result return on asset to 1.36% (1.3% Q1 FY24). Management maintained guidance of RoA of 1.4% by FY25.

We maintain 'Buy' rating with the new target price of Rs 195 (earlier Rs 175) based on pre-Covid average price/book value of 1.4 times FY25 (FY24 book value up by 16% due to Rs 40 billion capital raised).