Federal Bank Q2 Results Review - Lower Credit Costs Aid Profitability: Dolat Capital

The Federal Bank Ltd. reported healthy net interest income growth at 17% YoY/7% QoQ and stable net interest margin QoQ at 3.16%, benefitting from changing loan mix.

Despite healthy fee lines, core pre-provision operating profit/assets moderated to 1.85% versus 1.95% (average) in the last five quarters owing by higher opex.

Low credit costs at 11 basis points nonetheless aided return on assets of 1.36%. Rise in cost/assets is likely to stay as per management.

Credit costs benefitted from negligible net slippages and decline in restructured book to 1.25%. While strong growth from high yielding segments like personal loan/commercial vehicle/micro finance (15%/11%/29% QoQ) has helped yields, their seasoning and impact on credit costs remains a monitorable.

We build in lower credit costs for FY24E (with 11% upgrade in earnings) and raise our opex estimates for FY24-25E. Expect RoA to normalise at lower levels over FY25/26E as credit costs normalize.

Federal Bank has limited provision buffers ahead of expected credit loss transition. Rolling over to September-25E, maintain 'Accumulate' with revised target price of Rs 165 (1.25 times price/adjusted book value) against FY25E return on asset/return on equity of 1.2%/13%.