Federal Bank Q2 Results Review - Further Normalises Business Model: Yes Securities
Opex is rising faster for Federal Bank since it is deliberately pursuing higher-cost but RoA accretive business.
Yes Securities Report
We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on Federal Bank Ltd., which has been one of our top picks since June 2021, with an unchanged price target of Rs 190.
We value the standalone bank at 1.3 times FY25 price/book value for an FY24E/25E/26E return on equity profile of 14.6%/15.0%/15.6%. We assign a value of Rs 8.7 per share to the subsidiaries, on SOTP.
Result Highlights:
Asset quality: Federal Bank's gross slippages amounted to Rs 3.73 billion (annualised slippage ratio of 0.8%) and recoveries and upgrades were at Rs 3.59 billion.
Margin picture: Net interest margin at 3.16% was up 1 bp QoQ where the negative impact of incremental cash reserve ratio and positive impact of capital raise canceled each other out.
Asset growth: Advances grew 5.0%/19.5% QoQ/YoY driven sequentially by retail, agriculture, business banking, commercial vehicle/construction equipment, micro finance institutions and cost of borrowing loan segments.
Opex control: Total opex rose 8.4%/26.2% QoQ/YoY, staff expenses rose 1.6% /21.5% QoQ/YoY and other expenses rose 14.2%/29.9% QoQ/YoY.
Fee income: Fee income rose 14.5%/29.6% QoQ/YoY, sequentially driven higher by cards and para banking.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
