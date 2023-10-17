Federal Bank Q2 Results Review - Further Normalises Business Model: Yes Securities

We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on Federal Bank Ltd., which has been one of our top picks since June 2021, with an unchanged price target of Rs 190.

We value the standalone bank at 1.3 times FY25 price/book value for an FY24E/25E/26E return on equity profile of 14.6%/15.0%/15.6%. We assign a value of Rs 8.7 per share to the subsidiaries, on SOTP.