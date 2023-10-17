Federal Bank Q2 Results Review- Decent Quarter, 14-15% RoE To Be Sustainable; Maintaining A 'Buy': Anand Rathi

With its 1.36% return on assets on a stable operating performance and declining provisions, Federal Bank Ltd. Q2 profitability was robust. Key positives were-

strong growth across segments, stable margins. good traction in fee income and lower slippages.

Given its strong liability franchise and distribution network, we believe it would continue to gain market share.

Our sanguine view of Federal Bank continues, with a 12-month Rs 185 target price, 1.2 times price/adjusted book value on its FY26E book.