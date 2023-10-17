Federal Bank Q2 Results Review- Decent Quarter, 14-15% RoE To Be Sustainable; Maintaining A 'Buy': Anand Rathi
A strong liability franchise and sharper focus on a better yielding product-mix would keep medium-term margins near 3.3%.
Anand Rathi Report
With its 1.36% return on assets on a stable operating performance and declining provisions, Federal Bank Ltd. Q2 profitability was robust. Key positives were-
strong growth across segments,
stable margins.
good traction in fee income and
lower slippages.
Given its strong liability franchise and distribution network, we believe it would continue to gain market share.
Our sanguine view of Federal Bank continues, with a 12-month Rs 185 target price, 1.2 times price/adjusted book value on its FY26E book.
Risks
Lumpy delinquencies from the corporate/co-lending could harden our credit-cost estimates, manifesting in lower return ratios.
Less-than-expected loan growth could distort our estimates.
