Federal Bank Q1 Results Review - NIMs Likely To Have Bottomed Out, RoA Guidance Maintained: Axis Securities

Financial Performance:

Federal Bank Ltd. reported credit growth of 21%/5% YoY/QoQ. The management stated that growth has been broad-based not only geographically and segmentally but also product-wise. In Q1 FY24, the contribution of higher-yielding portfolio improved to ~34% of the total portfolio versus ~33% YoY.

Net interest income grew by 25% YoY but remained flat on a QoQ basis. In line with our expectations, net interest margins contracted by 16 basis points QoQ and stood at 3.15% versus 3.22/3.31% YoY/QoQ.

Strong core fee income (+21% YoY/flat QoQ) and treasury gain supported growth of non-interest income (+62% YoY, flat QoQ). Opex growth stood higher at 24%/3% YoY/QoQ and was driven by higher employee costs. 

Credit costs continued to remain benign (35 bps versus 27 bps QoQ). Asset quality remained stable with gross/net non-performing asset at 2.4%/0.7%.

Slippages inched up during the quarter with higher slippages from the retail pool (~30% of which were from the restructured pool). The restructured book tapered to 1.4% from 2.2%/1.6% YoY/QoQ.