Federal Bank Q1 Results Review - NIMs Likely To Have Bottomed Out, RoA Guidance Maintained: Axis Securities
With on-ground demand expected to hold up, Federal Bank is well-placed to deliver healthy business growth over the medium term.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
Financial Performance:
Federal Bank Ltd. reported credit growth of 21%/5% YoY/QoQ. The management stated that growth has been broad-based not only geographically and segmentally but also product-wise. In Q1 FY24, the contribution of higher-yielding portfolio improved to ~34% of the total portfolio versus ~33% YoY.
Net interest income grew by 25% YoY but remained flat on a QoQ basis. In line with our expectations, net interest margins contracted by 16 basis points QoQ and stood at 3.15% versus 3.22/3.31% YoY/QoQ.
Strong core fee income (+21% YoY/flat QoQ) and treasury gain supported growth of non-interest income (+62% YoY, flat QoQ). Opex growth stood higher at 24%/3% YoY/QoQ and was driven by higher employee costs.
Credit costs continued to remain benign (35 bps versus 27 bps QoQ). Asset quality remained stable with gross/net non-performing asset at 2.4%/0.7%.
Slippages inched up during the quarter with higher slippages from the retail pool (~30% of which were from the restructured pool). The restructured book tapered to 1.4% from 2.2%/1.6% YoY/QoQ.
Outlook:
With on-ground demand expected to hold up, Federal Bank is well-placed to deliver healthy business growth over the medium term. We expect Federal Bank to deliver an return on asset/return on equity of 1.3%/15-16% over FY24-25E, driven by-
easing margin pressures and NIMs likely resuming their upward trajectory,
Focus on improving core fee income profile, and
Healthy asset quality enabling benign credit costs.
The bank is likely to consider a capital raise in FY24. We tweak our earnings estimates upwards by 3-4% over FY24-25E owing to lower credit costs.
Valuation and Recommendation:
The stock currently trades at 1x September 24E adjusted book value and we value the stock at 1.25 times FY25E ABV to arrive at a target price of Rs 160/share, implying an upside of 26% from the current market price.
We reiterate a 'Buy' on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Federal Bank Q1 Results Review - Loan Growth, Fee Income Strong But NIMs Decline Further: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.