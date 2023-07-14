Federal Bank Q1 Results Review - Loan Growth, Fee Income Strong But NIMs Decline Further: ICICI Securities
Compared to peers, Federal Bank’s performance on the NIM front has been muted.
ICICI Securities Report
Despite QoQ decline in net interest margins and rise in provisioning, Federal Bank Ltd. reported reasonable Q1 FY24 profit after tax of Rs 8.54 billion (up 42% YoY, down 5% QoQ), driven by strong ‘other income’.
Annualised return on asset came in at 1.28% versus 1.44% QoQ. Loan growth continues to outpace the system and stood at 21% YoY (up 5% QoQ) and, more importantly, it was broad-based.
NIMs declined further ~15 basis points QoQ as rise in cost of deposits outpaced rise in loan yields. Compared to peers, Federal Bank’s performance on the NIM front has been muted, which seems partly due to the bank’s pursuit of growth and pressure on the share of current account and savings account plus granular deposits.
Unlike management expectations of stable NIMs and return on asset uptick YoY, we model ~10 basis points YoY decline in calculated NIMs and stable RoA for FY24.
We expect the bank to report steady ~1.2% RoAs for FY24-25E with strong fee income broadly offsetting pressure on NIMs.
Stock trades inexpensive at ~0.9 times FY25E adjusted book value, adjusted for Rs 12 per share of subs.
Maintain 'Buy' with an unchanged target price of Rs 155, valuing the stock at ~1.2 times FY25E ABV (in line with potential RoA).
Key near-term trigger lies in the impending capital raise as tier-I now stands at 12.54%.
Key risks: Inability to manage growth / NIMs due to competition.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
