Federal Bank Q1 Results Review - Credit Growth Buoyant, Margin Pressure Persists: Systematix

Federal Bank Ltd. reported Q1 FY24 earnings of Rs 85.37 billion, up 42% YoY, driven by strong underlying credit growth across all segments coupled with higher than expected non-interest income.

In an otherwise seasonally weak quarter, the bank delivered advances growth of 5.2% QoQ with large corporate, retail and small and medium enterprise segments, all, reporting 4-6% sequential growth.

However, the core operating performance was weak on account of-

While deposit growth was strong at 4.3% QoQ, it was driven mainly by high value deposits (deposits other than current account and savings account and term deposits less than Rs 20 million) increasing 17% QoQ whilst lower value retail deposits increased less than 2% QoQ. This was reflected in the cost of deposits increasing 20 basis points QoQ whilst yield on advances increased 8 bps'. Employee expenses remained elevated QoQ on account of higher yields impacting employee benefit related expenses. Non-employee expenses remained high on account of increased business expenses and up-fronting of expenses necessitated by the increased focus of the bank in ramping up its higher yielding product segments like credit cards, personal loans, micro, small and medium enterprise, fintech and microfinance.

Management remains confident that it would be able to maintain the FY24 net interest margins at similar levels as FY23 and reiterated its earlier guidance of improving the FY23 return on asset by 7-8 bps in FY24 and beyond.

We resume coverage of Federal Bank with a 'Buy' rating and target price of Rs 155 valuing the bank at 1.3 times March 2025 adjusted book value per share.