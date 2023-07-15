Federal Bank Q1 Results Review - Broadly Inline; Business Growth Momentum Continues: Nirmal Bang
Net interest margin moderated as guided by management.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
Federal Bank Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 result was broadly in line with our estimates, with net interest income/pre-provision operating profit/profit after tax coming at a variation of -1.7%/3.6%/-0.5% versus our estimates. However, net interest margin compression of 16 basis points QoQ was a negative surprise, which led to NII growth of 19.6% YoY and flat on QoQ basis. Reported NIM contracted by 7 bps YoY and 16 bps QoQ, respectively to 3.15%, which was mainly on account of cost of deposits rising at a faster pace than yield on advances.
Other income registered a healthy growth of 62% YoY and flat QoQ, leading to beat at the PPOP level. Profit after tax grew by 42.1% YoY with controlled credit costs. While the overall asset quality remained stable on a sequential basis, retail slippages jumped by 77% QoQ due to slippages in the restructured book, which came out of moratorium. Business growth continued at a healthy pace.
After incorporating an improved outlook on loan growth and margin, we have raised our earnings estimates for FY24E and FY25E by 2% and 7.9%, respectively. We roll forward our valuation to June-25E adjusted book value while keeping our target multiple constant at 1.4 times, which leads to a target price of Rs 184. Maintain ‘Buy’.
