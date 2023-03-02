Federal Bank - Journey To The Top Tier: HDFC Securities

Federal Bank Ltd. hosted an analyst day to showcase its growing capabilities and a larger roadmap in its medium-term journey to emerge as a top-tier bank.

Even as Federal Bank fortifies its existing moats on the deposit side of the balance sheet (best-in-class granularity with retail deposit mix at around 90%), the bank is aiming to judiciously improve the mix of high-yielding businesses (7% of loans), especially on the back of its maturing fintech partnerships in the areas of credit cards, personal loans, and micro finance loans.

Federal bank is confident of leveraging its fintech ecosystem partnerships and expanding the contours of existing-to-bank and new-to-bank product offerings, thus driving further business productivity on both sides of the balance sheet.

Federal Bank appears to be on track to deliver its targeted return on asset of 1.25% for FY23 with a further 5-10 basis points RoA accretion over the next couple of years, driven by higher risk-adjusted margins and better productivity.