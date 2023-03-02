Federal Bank - In A Transition Phase: Systematix

Federal Bank Ltd.’s management expects high-teen growth in the bank’s balance sheet, spurred by a transformation in credit composition. The bank’s strategy is to enhance credit yield and margin with the help of the rise in unsecured credit composition.

Another leg of the strategy is to push peddle on fee income streams. The bank is looking to reinvigorate its focus on fintech partnerships/ associations and the businesses it conducts with them.

Federal Bank also plans to expand its footprint at a relatively fast pace and penetrate deeper in specific markets with the help of relationship managers, business correspondents, co-lending partnerships, sales subsidiary, and telesales.

Federal Bank’s overall strategies revolve around these vectors (increase the pace of balance-sheet expansion, grow unsecured credit composition, enhance fee income streams, and light distribution model). Based on these strategies, the bank’s management foresees-

opening of 100 branches/year 2025 onwards, adding 10 basis points to fee income every year, doubling micro finance insitution loan portfolio by FY26 (the loan segment would be the new driver for return on asset, becoming the largest private sector bank in gold loan segment, and ascending as among the top seven credit card players by 2024.

Federal Bank’s management expects to double its net worth in a three-year time frame, which includes its two equity-raising plans in CY23 and CY25, with the latter (CY25) subject to balance sheet expansion in FY24 and FY25.