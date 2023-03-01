Federal Bank - High Margin Products To Be The Focus Area: IDBI Capital

We attended Analyst Day hosted by Federal Bank Ltd. which highlighted the journey of last three years (Dec 2019-2022) and how the bank has successfully navigated through the Covid-19.

Further, future business path to be among the top five private banks as well as the most admired bank in the country. Management highlighted that the focus ahead shall be on the higher margin products (credit cards, personal loans, micro, small and medium enterprise loans etc.) by leveraging on its digital, analytical and branch lite partnership based model.

Federal Bank is strengthening its presence outside Kerala (such as Tamil Nadu) both through opening new branches as well as building relationships with key stakeholder.

Going forward, the bank expects to operate through branch lite distribution heavy mode.