Federal Bank - Fund Raise To Support Net Interest Margin, Improve Credit Deployment: Nirmal Bang

Federal Bank’s key strength lies in its ability to raise low-cost retail and CASA deposits in its home market.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
Federal Bank has raised Rs 30.4 billion through a qualified institutional placement issue to domestic mutual funds. This has resulted in an equity dilution of 10.8%, which is reasonable while the tier-I capital adequacy ratio has improved by 187 basis points to 14.4%.
Considering Federal Bank’s persistent retail focus on the asset and liability side, a healthy deposit franchise, a revamped digital network, strong capital position and decent asset quality, it is best placed to capitalise on the growth opportunities.
In its Q1 FY24 investor interaction, the bank had guided for a loan growth of 18-20% in FY24 and was confident of net interest margin improvement during the remaining part of the year.
We have revised our earnings estimates upwards by 3.1%/11.3% in FY24E and FY25E.
Keeping our target multiple constant at 1.4 times, we have arrived at a target price of Rs 187 (Rs 184 earlier).
We have maintained 'Buy' rating on Federal Bank.
