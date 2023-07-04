Federal Bank - Business Momentum Healthy; NIM Movement Keenly Watched: Axis Securities

Federal Bank Ltd.'s business growth continues to remain robust with no visible sign of slowing down so far. While margins could remain soft in H1 FY24, improving the share of higher-yielding products in the portfolio mix along with stabilising cost of funds are likely to aid margins in H2 FY24.

We remain confident in Federal Bank’s ability to deliver a consistent return on asset of 1.3% despite margin pressures. The current valuations of 1.1 times September-24E adjusted book value are undemanding for an expected strong return on asset/return on equity delivery of 1.3%/15-16% over the medium term.

We re-iterate a 'Buy' on the stock with a target price of Rs 155/share, implying an upside of 22% from current market price.