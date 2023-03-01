Federal Bank - Aggressive Focus On High Margin Businesses: Prabhudas Lilladher

Federal Bank Ltd. at its Analyst Day reiterated that earnings consistency and profitability would remain focus areas. Key levers for return on asset expansion would be to-

maintain pristine asset quality, consistently grow business with digital focus, enhance share of higher net interest margin lending segments by leveraging fintech partnerships, increase fee to assets (add 10 basis points every year) and improve efficiency.

For next three years, Federal Bank is targeting to double higher yielding segments that contribute 20.53% to loans, compared to overall loan growth guidance of high teens. Share of these segments would rise to 25% suggesting ~15 bps net interest margin improvement, over steady state level of 3.35%.

If Federal Bank achieves its revenue related targets, core earnings for FY24/25E could see a 10-15% upgrade leading to FY25E RoA of 1.4% (versus 1.2% now). Our FY24/25E earnings estimates remain unchanged.