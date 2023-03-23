Fed Unmoved By Bank Implosions, Dashing Fears Of Contagion: Systematix

The much-expected backing-off from the hawkish stance was belied in the The Federal Open Market Committee statement with the Fed continuing to remain emphatic on its commitment to bring inflation down to the target of 2%.

Thus, with the 25 basis points hike in the target fed fund rate to 4.75-5.0%, there has been a forceful pushback to the recent resurfacing of market expectations of the fed turning dovish.

Importantly, the dislocations in the banking system following the Silicon Valley Bank and other banks are seen as idiosyncratic occurrences among a poorly managed and reckless small number of banks; it is not a systemic problem.

In line with our assessment, the Fed emphasised that now the liquidity in the banking system is sufficiently large and the banking system is well capitalised to tackle such disturbances. Hence, the Fed has demolished the recent alarm raised by the rating agency Moody’s that had cut the outlook on the U.S. banking system to negative, citing a ‘rapidly deteriorating operating environment’.

Secondly, Chair Jerome Powell made several statements that steer the differentiation between the monetary policy considerations and supervisory investigations and regulatory responses necessary to tackle the implosion of the small number of banks.

Thirdly, the impact of the bank crisis is not seen as substantive enough to change the monetary policy tightening trajectory.

With the objective of inflation control being paramount, the central bank appears unrelenting from the need to tighten financial conditions. If the implosion of a small number of banks triggers the tightening of credit conditions, the consequent tightening of the financial conditions can act as a substitute for monetary tightening. But if it doesn’t, more tightening will be required. Either way, the objective of tightening financial conditions, and asset price deflation are necessary preconditions for inflation control.

Hence, the most important takeaway is that despite the banking crisis the Fed stands firm on its hawkishness; it rules out any rate cut this year, thereby decisively nipping market expectations.