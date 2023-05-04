Fed Signals Pause In Rate Increases; Dollar May Slip Further Till 100 Levels: ICICI Direct

View on dollar index, rupee

We expect the dollar index to continue its downward trend in anticipation that this would be the last rate hike and the Fed to hit the pause button for a while, particularly due to lingering concerns over economic growth and a renewed banking crisis.

Moreover, yields are tumbling as the market expects a possible rate cut by the end of the year rather than just a pause in rate increases. The cumulative effect of last year’s aggressive rate hike has been slowing the economy as most economic parameters like housing, manufacturing and consumer spending have started showing weakness. Moreover, the economy is likely to slow even more as the year progresses as lagged effect of Fed aggressive rate hike are beginning to take their toll. Additionally, growth in wages and salaries has started slowing down, comforting the central bank. Furthermore, the central bank noted that the strains that emerged in the banking sector in early March may result in even tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, which, in turn, will weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation.

The dollar Index, after making a high of 105.88 in March 2023, again started losing steam and slipped back near 101 levels. The dollar Index is facing strong resistance near 103. As long as it sustains below this level, the downtrend may remain intact. We expect the dollar index to eventually move towards psychological levels of 100.