Fed May Pivot On Rate Hike In Next Meet: ICICI Direct
US Fed raises interest rate by 25 bps in line with market expectations.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Key Highlights-
U.S. Federal Reserve decided to raise interest rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4.75%-5.0% but signalled an end to its rate hike campaign sooner.
Federal Open Market Committee decided to continue its balance sheet reduction as announced in May 2022.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the banking system is sound and resilient, with strong capital and liquidity. It will closely monitor the conditions and is prepared to use all tools needed to keep it safe and sound.
Economic Projections-
U.S. Federal Reserve, in its economic projections, revised lower its gross domestic product growth forecast for 2023 to 0.4% compared to its December estimate of 0.5% and even downgraded its growth outlook for 2024 to 1.2% compared to December projection of 1.6%.
Fed projects core inflation, which was at 4.7% in January, to fall to 3.6% at the end of this year but is up from December estimate of 3.5%.
Median projection for Federal funds rate was 5.1% at the end of 2023, unchanged from December projections.
