Fed Dot Plots Suggest Another 25 Bps Hike In 2023; Mild Recession Ahead: ICICI Securities

The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee raised its policy Fed funds rate by 25 basis points to 4.75-5% (as we had expected), and retained its schedule of quantitative tightening (monthly reductions of its bond portfolio).

But it also emphasised that recent turmoil in the banking system will necessarily tighten credit conditions. Since the degree of this banking-related credit tightening is uncertain, future policy actions will be data-dependent.

The FOMC’s median forecast for the Fed Funds rate at end-CY23 remains unchanged, implying another 25 bps hike in CY23.

Chairman Jerome Powell emphasised that no rate cuts are in the FOMC’s baseline for CY23, especially since inflation remains too high and the labour market very tight.

We continue to expect the U.S. recession to begin in Q2 CY23, given that the key recession predictor – an inverted 10-year minus two-year yield curve – first occurred a year ago, and has consistently been inverted since July 05, 2022.

The tightening in credit conditions is likely to deepen and hasten the recession, generating slack in the labour market, which will help to gradually lower core personal consumption expenditure inflation.

In particular, the ongoing weakness in the U.S. housing market will flow through to lower shelter inflation over the next half year, bringing down headline and core inflation.

We have been skeptical about the FOMC’s forecasts over the past 15 months, but think the Fed is now realistic.