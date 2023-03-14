February CPI Inflation At 6.4% Inline With Expectations: Motilal Oswal

Consumer price index inflation stood high at 6.4% YoY in February 2023 compared to 6.1% in Feb-22. Although the Feb-23 inflation print is 10 basis points lower than the Jan-23 level, it is still higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s target upper limit of 6%. The number is exactly in line with our forecast and Bloomberg consensus.

Cereals inflation remained very high at 16.7% YoY compared to 16.3% in Jan-23. On the other hand, vegetable inflation came in at -11.6% YoY in Feb-23 versus-11.7% in Jan-23.

Consequently, this offset caused food inflation to remain sticky at 6% YoY in Feb-23. Moreover, CPI, excluding vegetables, came in at 7.6% YoY, lower than a 104-month high of 7.8% in Jan-23.

Other important observations in the inflation data: