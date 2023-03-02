February Auto Wholesales - CV, Tractor Continue To Outshine Amid Stable Volume Prints: ICICI Direct

Overall wholesale volume prints for the month came in steady for February 2023 and has to be seen in the context of less number of production days in Feb versus other months and some original equipment manufacturers raising concern over supply chain issues in the electronics space.

Key outperformer on the segmental front this time around were the medium and heavy commercial vehicle and tractor space with healthy double digit volume growth.

On the other hand, passenger vehicle and three-wheeler space witnessed a breather in secular volume recovery trend. Key outperformers within key segments were Tata Motors Ltd. in the CV and Escorts Kubota Ltd. in tractor space and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. in the two-wheeler space.

Vahan registrations for February 2023 totalled 17.8 lakh units i.e., ~101% of pre-Covid levels versus ~104% of pre Covid levels in January 2023.

With greater investment in infrastructure, improved fleet utilisation and robust order book, we expect CV and PV space in particular to continue healthy growth momentum going forward. Premiumisation trend in two-wheeler space to gain traction amid rise in disposable income as a result of changes in new tax regime.