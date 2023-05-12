Exide Industries Q4 Results Review - Ebitda Margin Weaker Than Expected; Outlook Positive: IDBI Capital
Demand from industrial sectors is likely to witness gradual improvement FY24 in our view.
IDBI Capital Report
Exide Industries Ltd.'s Q4 FY23 Ebitda was below our estimate. Its revenue increased by 3.7% YoY to Rs 35,430 million (in line with our forecast) mainly on strong growth from automotive segment.
Ebitda grew by 4.9% YoY although it was lower by 8.4% QoQ to Rs 3,672 million. Ebitda margin increased marginally YoY although it contracted 139 basis points QoQ to 10.4% due to rising price of key inputs.
Adjusted net profit decreased by 6.9% QoQ to Rs 2,078 million. Exide aims to accelerate process of setting up lithium ion cell manufacturing project.
Exide Industries distribution network has increased from 48,000 in FY20 to 95,000 plus in FY23. Broadly we maintain our FY2- 25 estimates.
