Exide Industries Q2 Results Review - Better Than Expected; Valuation Fair: IDBI Capital
Lithium ion-cell manufacturing project on track
IDBI Capital Report
Exide Industries Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 Ebitda was slightly better than our estimate. Its revenue increased by 10.4% YoY to Rs 41,067 million (In-line with our forecast) mainly on strong growth from automotive segment.
Ebitda increased 17.1% YoY and by 11.8% QoQ to Rs 4,831 million as Ebitda margin expanded 67 basis points YoY and 115 bps QoQ to 11.8%.
Exide remains focused to accelerate process of setting up lithium ion cell manufacturing project. Broadly we maintain our FY24- 25 estimates. We now value the stock at a price-to-earnings ratio of 17 times (earlier 15 times) on FY25E earnings per share to derive a target price of Rs 263 (earlier Rs 241).
We maintain our 'Hold' rating on the stock as we believe the current valuation (PER of 17 times FY25) captures the potential upside.
