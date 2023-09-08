Exide Industries - On Path To Strong Revenue, Margin Growth: Prabhudas Lilladher

Exide Industries Ltd.’s core segment has seen strong growth over the last two years due to pent up demand, and we expect it to grow at ~9% compound annual growth rate over FY23-26E (excluding li-ion battery revenue) with growth to pick-up from H2 FY24.

Battery space is undergoing huge technological shift and Exide Industries is investing Rs 60 billion in phased manner in 12 GWh lithium ion cell plant to leverage future demand from electric vehicles segment.

However, rapid shift in technology and increased competition will require agility with high investments. We believe that Exide is well placed to benefit for medium term given its aggressive product and network expansion strategy along with investment in new technologies and strong traction in the industrial segment.

Automotive segment is expected to continue with its recovery led by-

leadership position in growing original equipment manufacturer and after market segment, launch of new and advanced products for new applications and expansion of network in Indian after-market and export markets.

Industrial segment is expected to benefit from-

pick-up in demand led by government and private capex, increased investment in renewable power, good traction in projects vertical like railways, telecom, infrastructure, etc. and grow faster than the automotive segment.

We resume coverage with an 'Accumulate' rating and SoTP of Rs 295 at 15 times September-2025 earnings per share (currently trading at 21 times price-to-earning on FY24E EPS).