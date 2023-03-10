Evidence Of Capex, Credit Cycle Driving Demand In The Economy: ICICI Securities
Valuation pressure on expensive stocks to continue till QT cycle ends.
ICICI Securities Report
On the growth aspect, incremental evidence is pointing towards investments driving demand in the economy.
Q3 FY23 gross domestic product growth of 4.4% was largely supported by gross fixed capital formation growth of 8.3% while consumption (private final consumption expenditure) lagged at 2.1%.
Central government capex spends picked pace in Jan-23 and stands at Rs 7.2 trillion on a trailing 12-month basis (43% YoY growth) although state capex growth is lagging at Rs 5.5 trillion on TTM basis (10% YoY growth).
Corporate capex of listed space is showing signs of improvement with TTM aggregate capex rising above Rs 7 trillion level.
Non-food credit growth for Feb-23 was robust at 16.5%. Other high-frequency indicators supporting the ‘investment cycle’ include robust core sector growth, electricity demand, thermal plant load factor and diesel consumption.
Household investment in real estate, which is a significant portion of GFCF (25% share of GFCF in FY21), is showing signs of a cyclical upswing.
QT cycle triggered contraction in equity valuation for the Nifty50 from ~23 times in Oct-21 to sub-19 times currently. Bulk of the correction in stock prices emerged from the low volatility and expensive segment of the Nifty50 (more than 30 times forward price-to-earning) concentrated around quality financials (insurance, non-banking financial companies, private banks), consumption and IT.
The average forward P/E of the said stocks has dipped from ~54 times in Oct-21 to ~39 times currently.
