Eureka Forbes - All Ingredients In Place; ICICI Securities Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'
Earnings growth to drive stock price performance.
ICICI Securities Report
Eureka Forbes Ltd. scores well on important parameters to be a structural compounder. It has-
established brands like Eureka Forbes, Aquaguard and Select,
multi-channel presence with access to 20,000 retail outlets and 10,000 plus pin codes,
large product portfolio to cater to consumer needs like storage, hot water, copper/zinc benefits and non-electric water purifier and
strong return on invested capital.
It is investing to expand margins (10% in Q1 FY24) which we believe will likely release resources for growth. Launch of a variant at entry price point of Rs 6,499 will lead to consumer trials.
Distribution expansion and focus on services also offer growth and margin tailwinds.
Worsening air and water pollution levels in India, limited presence of multi national company brands and failure of new entrants to gain 5% plus market shares provide it a competitive edge.
Induction of Pratik Pota (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer), Gaurav Khandelwal (Chief Financial Officer) and senior industry personnel has expanded management bandwidth; Initiate with 'Buy'.
Key risks are steep inflation in commodity prices and increase in competitive pressures and failure of new product launches.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
