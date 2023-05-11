Escorts Kubota Q4 Results Review - Market Share Receding, Margins Surprise Though: Yes Securities
Management guides for fast normalcy in margins.
Yes Securities Report
Escorts Kubota Ltd. Q4 FY23 results surprised positively where it exceeded our/street Ebitda/ adjusted profit tax estimates by ~26%/22%. The entire beat is attributed to better than expected gross margins at 28.5% (our estimate 26.2%, +300 bps QoQ/ -140 bps YoY).
This led to ~24% QoQ growth in Ebitda at Rs 2.35 billion (our estimate/consensus at Rs 1.87 billion/Rs 1.92 billion) with margins at 10.8% (our estimate: 8.7%, +240 bp QoQ/ -270 bp YoY).
Tractors (71% Ebit contribution) average selling price grew 1% YoY (+3.2% QoQ) at Rs 628.9/unit with Ebit margins expanding ~160 bp QoQ (-560 bp YoY) at 9.9%.
The management guided for fast normalcy in tractors Ebit margins to a normalized level of 14-15% towards end of FY24E, driven by further decline in raw material expected, plus product mix, recent price hikes and ongoing cost control measures.
We think this would not be easy but challenging as well given low-mid single digit volume growth expected for the domestic tractor industry.
We believe, Escorts Kubota is more vulnerable versus peers as-
it derives more than 75% of its revenues from farm equipment segment segment and
aggressive expansion plans by Sonalika, TAFE, John Deere, etc. to keep tight balance between market share and margins priorities.
The valuations at 21 times/17.4 times FY24/25 do reflect anticipated market share expansion and synergies post Kubota integration. We believe, benefits arising out of Kubota joint venture to start reflecting meaningfully only over ~two years.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Escorts Kubota Q4 Results Review - Benefit Of Lower Raw Material Costs Aids Margin Expansion: Motilal Oswal
