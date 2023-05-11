Escorts Kubota Q4 Results Review - Benefit Of Lower Raw Material Costs Aids Margin Expansion: Motilal Oswal
FY24 industry growth guidance at low-to-mid single digit.
Motilal Oswal Report
Escorts Kubota Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 performance surprised us as better-than estimated gross margin led to Ebitda beat at Rs 2.4 billion (versus estimate Rs 2.0 billion).
FY24 domestic tractor volumes are likely to post low-to-mid single digit growth, despite weak Q1 FY24, due to good minimum support prices, high water reservoir levels, and healthy growth in non-agri tractor sales.
The board declared a dividend of Rs 7/share for FY23 similar to FY22. Free cash flow to the firm stood at Rs 336 million (versus negative Rs 1.4 billion in FY22) driven by operating cashflow of Rs 2.2 billion (versus Rs 323 million in FY22). Capex stood at Rs 1.9 billion in FY23 (versus Rs 1.7 billion in FY22).
We raise our FY24E/FY25E earnings per share by 7.5%/6.6% to factor in margin expansions in all the verticals.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
