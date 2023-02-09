Escorts Kubota Q3 Results Review - Near Term Blip, Long Term Thesis Intact: Dolat Capital

Escorts Kubota Ltd. displayed a dismal performance in Q3, operating margin was impacted by unabsorbed raw material cost coupled with adverse product mix (more contribution of less than 40 HP segment) and price rationalisation.

Escorts Kubota gained market share by 90 basis points QoQ to 10.6% in Q3 FY23 due to re-gaining market share in southern and western India. Overall retail growth is matching the wholesales growth and there is no massive increase of inventory in the system.

Inventory level is lower than competition and current inventory stands at 4-4.5 weeks, which is healthy considering festive season in Feb / March. Outlook for FY24 looks decent led by good crop price and healthy reservoir level.

Tractor industry volume is expected to touch nine lakh units in FY23. Management expect growth trend continue in Q4 as well. Given the strong midterm outlook (2.5 times of revenue with above 20% return on capital employed by FY28). We maintain positive view on the stock.