Escorts Kubota Q2 Results Review - On A Steady Footing: Yes Securities

Escorts Kubota Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 results were weak (Ebitda miss of ~13%) to our while in-line to street estimates. The key positives were-

better than expected gross margins at 32.3% (est 30.7%, +470 basis points YoY/ +210 bp YoY), favorable mix in railway business (led by spares and exports) led to Ebit margins at 18.9% (+380 bp YoY) and construction equipment business Ebit margins at 10.2% (highest, +12.8% YoY). The management indicated sustenance of margins (assuming stable raw material and price hike of ~1.7% in H1 FY24) have further headroom for margins expansion.

We think this would not be tough but challenging given low-mid single digit volume growth expected in farm equipment segment and stabilising product mix benefit in railway segment.

However, we remain constructive on growth opportunities for merged entity in tractor, implements, components sourcing and exports.

We believe, Escorts is more vulnerable versus peers as-

it derives more than 70% of its revenues from farm equipment segment and aggressive expansion plans by Sonalika, TAFE, John Deere, etc. to keep tight balance between market share and margins priorities.

The valuations at 26.9 times/22.6 times FY24/25 EPS do reflect upon positive synergies post Kubota integration.