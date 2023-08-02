Escorts Kubota Q1 Results Review - Strong Beat Across All Fronts: Motilal Oswal

Escorts Kubota Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 results were better across all fronts, led by multiple levers, such as better average selling prices, gross margin benefits, and cost-control measures.

Consequently, Escorts Kubota's Ebitda margin came in at 14% (versus estimate 10.8%). The management has guided for-

low-mid single-digit tractor volume growth in FY24E and sustenance of Ebitda margin for the coming quarters.

We raise our FY24E/FY25E earnings per share by 21.4%/9.3% to factor in for margin expansions and high ‘other income’.

Moreover, we have increased our target multiple to 22 times September-25E earnings per share (versus 20 times earlier).

We retain our 'Neutral' stance on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,450.