Escorts Kubota Q1 Results Review - Strong Beat Across All Fronts: Motilal Oswal
Guided for sustenance of Ebitda margin over next few quarters.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Escorts Kubota Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 results were better across all fronts, led by multiple levers, such as better average selling prices, gross margin benefits, and cost-control measures.
Consequently, Escorts Kubota's Ebitda margin came in at 14% (versus estimate 10.8%). The management has guided for-
low-mid single-digit tractor volume growth in FY24E and
sustenance of Ebitda margin for the coming quarters.
We raise our FY24E/FY25E earnings per share by 21.4%/9.3% to factor in for margin expansions and high ‘other income’.
Moreover, we have increased our target multiple to 22 times September-25E earnings per share (versus 20 times earlier).
We retain our 'Neutral' stance on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,450.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.